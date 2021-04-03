Actor Satyadeep Mishra has joined the cast for the series His Storyy. The actor plays the role of Kunal, a devoted husband and father, who always tries to do the right thing for his family. "It is exciting to play a character like Kunal at a time when people are more accepting, informed and willing to see things from another person's perspective," he says. Masaba Gupta Dating Aditi Rao Hydari's Ex-Husband Satyadeep Misra?

Satyadeep made his Bollywood debut with the film No One Killed Jessica in 2011, and has been part of various films and shows including Masaba Masaba, Chillar Party and Bombay Velvet. Illegal Review: Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra and Akshay Oberoi’s Legal Drama Series Makes for a Compelling Watch.

His Storyy also features Priyamani, Mrinal Dutt, Nikhil Bhatia, Mikhail Gandhi, Rajeev Kumar, Parinitaa Seth, Anmol Khatija and Charu Shankar among others. The urban relationship drama will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

