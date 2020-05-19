Masaba Gupta Dating Aditi Rao Hydari's Ex-Husband Satyadeep Misra?

Masaba Gupta dating Satyadeep Mishra? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Famous fashion designer and Neena Gupta's darling daughter, Masaba Gupta is in love once again or so it seems. As per a new report in Mumbai Mirror, the designer is dating actor Satyadeep Misra who was earlier married to Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari. While the couple is in no hurry to admit their relationship or even make it public, their exchange of comments on social media posts is a proof valid enough. The actor is also friends with her girl gang and this further highlights the intensity of their romance. Masaba Gupta to Make Masks to Support Fight Against COVID-19.

As per the same reports, Masaba and Satyadeep are currently observing their lockdown together in Goa. Apparently the couple had planned a weekend getaway to the state but after the lockdown was imposed in the entire country, they decided to stay back and not return. Currently, they are happily stuck in a beautiful state and are busy enjoying each other's company. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Masaba was earlier married to producer Madhu Mantena but the couple got separated amicably. The couple was granted a divorce in March this year while Satyadeep and Aditi got separated in 2013. However, both couples continue to remain friends and share a great bond with their former partners.