Capturing romance on television has always been a challenge. From the defined audience to the need for the right chemistry and the sheer plot — which is often filled with far too many challenges to allow the lead pair any respite — daily soaps have battled with this struggle to find the romance between the lead pair. But a few shows have overcome these challenges and delivered phenomenal romantic scenes. We all remember the history and pathbreaking on-screen kiss between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain. And its new rendition — Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 — has taken this challenge and given it the most Austen spin possible. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the new Ram and Priya. From romancing with mere eye contact to the power of a single touch of a hand, the long hugs that convey all the unsaid words and the forehead kisses that stand as a promise — to be there and take care of each other — this show has delivered some of the most romantic and breath-taking scenes, which are modest but truly endearing. And after a unanimously loved episode on Thursday, it only seems fair to take a walk down memory lane and highlight the genius of expressing love as explained by Austen in the novels of the 1800s. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: BTS Moment of Ram Romancing Priya on Her Birthday Is a Treat for All #RaYa Fans! (Watch Video).

This Is Why Fans Love #RaYa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaYa_NaSha_Shipper (@raya.nasha)

For those unaware of the plot, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 recently had a five-year leap, which was faced with mixed reactions by the audience for one sole reason — they wanted more love and romance between the lead pair Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar). Lovingly called #RaYa, the romance and vulnerabilities of the pair have swooned many and brought them back to Indian television soaps, even in the age of OTT. And the last episode is proof that there is a lot more to come. From open confrontations and confessions to fights that are filled with unexpressed love, to finally a moment of respite with the show of pure care and finally a hug and an almost intimate moment that left fans fully satisfied that their #RaYa magic was back — Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 did it all with modesty.

And this is not the first time that the show has used the power of storytelling and the phenomenal acting and chemistry between the lead pair. In an earlier episode, Ram and Priya can be seen helping each other get through a particularly challenging place — by distracting the hate with love — by just holding each other’s hands. Is there anything more Jane Austen than the chemistry of touch?

Moments Like These!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☀️Indonesian (@angelic_divyanka)

While these are just some of the examples of the abundance of romance in the show post the leap, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been serving the idea of romance — pure romance — for quite some time now. Whether it’s the lead pair’s passionate confessions of love, which were more matter-of-factly than outlandish, or them finally finding the courage to be vulnerable with each other, there are gems throughout this show that make it easy to watch and fills the soul of an out-and-out romantic.

One of the most memorable scenes between Nakuul and Disha has to be Ram’s Birthday celebration. Where Priya goes out of the way for doing something special for him, and the couple — after getting through some appropriate amount of misunderstanding — finally go on to enjoy the rain. This scene was particularly beautiful, given the importance rain was given to this show from the very first episode. Ram is a full romantic who loves rain; Priya is the practical pessimist who only sees the wrath that comes with the storm. And this scene brings them together in the most beautiful way possible.

The attention to detail in this scene!

This show has also subtly broken many stereotypes without making a lot of hullabaloos. The most repeated message, which is also the most important one, is that men too can cry. Established by Nakuul’s portrayal of Ram, early on, the show continues to nail this message wherever possible, even in scenes where the usually bubbly and giving Ram finally becomes vulnerable about his own insecurities.

And while the show from its inception is filled with such gems, here’s one that fans keep crawling back to — the last romantic interaction between #RaYa before their inevitable separation. The promises in this scene are what keep BALH2 going and continue to deliver a TV soap, with romance in its heart and drama added swad-anusar for the Indian audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☀️Indonesian (@angelic_divyanka)

Even with 250 episodes, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to continue to keep its story fresh and enjoyable for the most part, and well, in hindsight, the drama-heavy episodes were also filled with some of the most touching performances by not just the lead (Nakuul & Priya) but also all the supporting cast like Shubhavi Choksey (playing Ram’s mother), Manraj Singh Sarma (Ram’s brother Shubham), Alefia Kapadia (Priya’s older sister Sara) and more. Here’s hoping that the upcoming episodes of the show continue to make the fans go "Bade Acche Lagte Hain!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).