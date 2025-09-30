Actress and model Mandana Karimi, who rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss Season 9, shared a heartfelt note on her social media account after experiencing a sudden health scare that left her shaken. Mandana Karimi Reveals How She Was Without Work for Two Years and Then ‘The Casino’ Happened.

Along with the series of photos from her hospital visit and recovery, Mandana opened up about the importance of listening to one's body and prioritising self-care. In her post, she wrote, "Friday I thought it was my last heartbeat … One minute I was on boss lady mode, doing 100 things at the same time… airports, flights, meetings, hustling… non-stop. On Friday night my body gave up.”

She elaborated, “Long story short, what was thought to be … turned out to be just too much exhaustion, dehydration, stress … thank god for a strong heart and body that I didn’t take care of … Thank you, heart, for holding on while I was pushing my body too much … Thank you, body, for showing me the importance of slowing down … of listening to the whispers before they become screams … of realising that strength isn’t only about powering through but also about pausing, breathing, and being kind to myself.” Mandana Karimi Quits Bollywood After Sajid Khan’s Participation in Bigg Boss 16, Says ‘There Is No Respect for Women’.

Karimi highlighted, “Tests and scans later I’m okay … tired but okay … grateful for this lesson … grateful to be here … and a reminder to myself and everyone to not wait for your body to scream before you listen to it … Listen to your body; it always knows." Alongside this emotional message, Mandana shared multiple images, from a mirror selfie in her hospital uniform to snapshots of her ECHO test results, wires connected to her chest during monitoring, and a door-mark test where she underwent a heart stress test. These visuals made her note even more powerful, giving fans a raw glimpse into her health journey.

