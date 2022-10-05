Mandana Karimi who is a former contestant of Bigg Boss has quit Bollywood after Sajid Khan joined the show. She said "I don’t want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women.” She also added that she has yet not received full payment from Lock Upp, which she was a part of, even though the show was over 5 months ago. Mandana has also made her Instagram account private. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Opens Up About Her Personal Experience With Abortion in Kangana Ranaut’s Show.

View More Details Here:

Ever since Salman Khan introduced Sajid Khan as one of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants, netizens have been showing anger on social media. On the premiere night, Sajid revealed that he has no work these days.#MandanaKarimi | #SajidKhan | #Bollywood |https://t.co/g9RxWymUYh pic.twitter.com/GEe1FQhlW0 — DNA (@dna) October 5, 2022

