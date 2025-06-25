After being dropped from the promotions of his web series Mistry by JioHotstar for passing lewd remarks at female executives, film and television actor Ram Kapoor has come clean on the matter. While speaking to The Times of India, Ram Kapoor confessed to making sexually inappropriate remarks at the public relations and events personnel present at the promotions of Mistry. ‘I’m guilty as charged, but let me justify…,” he said. Although he has pleaded guilty, it seems Ram Kapoor does not think his remarks were anything serious. He thinks he was just being himself and said those things in jest, which were construed as offensive. Read on to know what Ram Kapoor said in his defence. ‘Made References to Sex Positions’: Ram Kapoor Removed From ‘Mistry’ Promotions After Allegedly Passing Sexually Inappropriate Remarks?

Why Was Ram Kapoor Dropped From Web Series Promotions?

On receiving complaints from the team about Ram Kapoor’s allegedly sexually inappropriate remarks aimed at both male and female executives, the JioHotstar management decided to cancel the actor from further promotions of their web series Mistry. The incident reportedly happened in the presence of the media at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, on June 19, 2025. ‘Mistry’ Trailer: Ram Kapoor Turns Desi ‘Monk’ As He Solves Baffling Mysteries in JioHotstar Series Co-Starring Mona Singh (Watch Video).

What Did Ram Kapoor Say at ‘Mistry’ Promotions? What Happened at JW Marriott?

According to Mid-day, Ram Kapoor was interacting with the media along with actress Mona Singh, his co-star in Mistry. JioHotstar executives were also present at the event. A source informed the daily that Ram Kapoor reportedly said he felt “gang-raped” due to the pressure of back-to-back interviews. "The tone and content of his 'joke' were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels 'gang-raped'. This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic," revealed the source.

The actor didn’t stop at that. He reportedly commented on a female executive’s dress being “distracting”. Further, he remarked about a family member of one JioHotstar male team member. One of the victims revealed to Mid-day, "He looked at my colleague's dress and referring to its length, said, 'The clothes are distracting'." Although no one felt offended or expressed disdain at the venue, when the personnel got together and reflected upon Ram Kapoor’s behaviour that day, they felt it was serious. “He told one of our male colleagues that his mother should have faked a headache and he shouldn't have been born. He made references to sex positions," revealed an executive from JioHotstar.

Ram Kapoor Pleads Guilty to ALL Lewd Remarks

Ram Kapoor has pleaded guilty to ALL the sexual remarks he made during the promotions of Mistry. He said to TOI, “Let me start by saying that everything I’ve been accused of saying, I have said it. So, the fact is that I am guilty as charged. But this is what I have to say in my defence. Whenever I’m with people I am comfortable with, I tend to become my bindass (carefree) self. Everyone who knows me and who has worked with me knows that is how I am and that I don’t mean to be offensive.”

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor said he did not mean to make others feel uncomfortable. “I didn’t feel that even once throughout the day. We were laughing and joking. If I had gotten the whiff that they were offended, I would have dealt with it right away,” he said.

Ram Kapoor on His Remark on Girl’s Dress

“I commented on the dress a girl was wearing, and said it was a distraction. I did say it. But please understand, before that comment, I also told some men who were standing in the way to move because they were in the way of my line of vision. If I felt it was inappropriate, why would I say it openly in a hall full of media people? My character has been questioned for the first time in 25 years, so do acknowledge my justification,” said Ram Kapoor.

‘I Cannot be My Normal Self, I Will Apologise’ - Ram Kapoor

“Now, I am aware of a few things which I wasn’t that day. I cannot be my obnoxious normal self,” he admitted. “The comments I made came from a harmless space, but the bottom line is that those team members, who are half my age, did get offended, and that’s not acceptable. Not only my fans, I have my son who looks up to me and learns from me. I want to tell everyone that please don’t doubt me. It doesn’t matter what I think or what the media thinks is right or wrong, but the OTT platform thought that certain things were wrong, and that is justified from their point of view. I do not blame them for taking this stance, because yes, it will teach me a lesson. I respect their decision, and I am going to find a way to apologise to each of those team members who were offended that day on a personal level.”

Ram Kapoor in 'Mistry' - Watch Trailer:

JioHotstar reportedly said in a statement that Mona Singh will continue with the promotions and interviews of Mistry without Ram Kapoor. The company is yet to react to Ram Kapoor’s apology.

