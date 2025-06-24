Actor Ram Kapoor, best known for his role in Ektaa Kapoor's hit TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Mistry. The mystery dramedy is an adaptation of the American series Monk. Just days ahead of the show's release, Ram Kapoor has been dropped from the series' promotional activities. The decision was made by the senior leaders at JioHotstar, the OTT platform behind the show, following allegations that the actor made "sexually inappropriate" remarks during a media interaction at Juhu's JW Marriott Hotel on Thursday, June 19. ‘Mistry’ Trailer: Ram Kapoor Turns Desi ‘Monk’ As He Solves Baffling Mysteries in JioHotstar Series Co-Starring Mona Singh (Watch Video).

Why Ram Kapoor Was Removed From ‘Mistry’ Promotions

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ram Kapoor was sitting alongside his Mistry co-star Mona Singh, and JioHotstar executives made repeated comments laced with a sexual tone, which made the team members and media uncomfortable. An insider told the portal, "The tone and content of his 'joke' were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels 'gang-raped'. This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic."

Ram Kapoor’s Instagram Post

The situation worsened after the 51-year-old actor made more offensive remarks later that day. He made comments regarding the outfits and families of the JioHotstar and public relations team members. One of the executives said, "He looked at my colleagues dress and referring to its length, said, 'The clothes are distracting'."

Another executive added, "It didn't hit immediately, but when it did later in the evening, we started recounting the number of offensive things he said. He told one of our male colleagues that his mother should have faked a headache and he shouldn't have been born. He made references to sex positions."

JioHotstar Takes Action on Ram Kapoor

According to the report, the matter regarding Ram Kapoor was escalated to JioHotstar's senior leadership and HR Department. After multiple eyewitnesses and discussions, the platform decided to cut the actor out of the remaining promotional events of Mistry. "This workplace prioritises dignity and safety. After a complaint wasformally raised and the incidents corroborated by eyewitnesses, the leadership moved promptly. The platform wants to distance itself from any behaviour that normalises workplace misconduct," a source within the company told the publication. Ram Kapoor Adds Brand New Lamborghini Urus SE to His Car Collection – Check Out Features and Price of the Luxury SUV!.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mistry’:

Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Banijay Asia, Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh's Mistry will exclusively stream on JioHotstar from June 27, 2025.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

