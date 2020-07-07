Only yesterday, there were reports of how Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah's lead actor Adnan Khan, who had been keeping unwell for the past few days, decided to get tested for Coronavirus before heading back to sets. And while the test results were awaited, it left the hottie's fans in a tizzy, considering Adnan enjoys a massive fan following for his portrayal of Kabir in Ishq Subhan Allah and also for his chiselled looks. Ishq Subhan Allah's Lead Actor Adnan Khan Quits The Show (Deets Inside).

And finally, the actor's results are out and as suspected, Adnan does not have COVID-19 but seems like he is a little under the weather, given the suddenly changed Mumbai climate. Confirming the news, Adnan told ETimes TV, "I am relieved there's no coronavirus. I am a lot better now. I was on some heavy antibiotic and I am feeling much better." Ishq Subhan Allah: Original Lead Eisha Singh Returns To The Show Once Again, Replaces Her Replacement Tunisha Sharma.

The actor, right before shooting will begin, has been taking lots of precautionary measures that one can take. "Because of the coronavirus I was taking so many precautions. I was having hot water the entire day and monitoring everything with a microscope." Ishq Subhan Allah: Tunisha Sharma Opens Up On Replacement, Says 'I'll Miss Being a Part Of the Show, But Really Happy That Eisha is Returning'.

Being a responsible person that Adnan is, the actor went on to add, "I had fever which was coming and going. I had to be careful because I was in touch with my mother maintaining some distance. I had a responsibility on me towards her and the people I was working with. So, as a precautionary measure, I had to do the test. The timing is such that everyone is dealing with this pandemic so even if you have one symptom, you get scared."

The actor, however, only wants to resume shoot once he is completely fit and fine, as he does not want to risk the health of anyone else. And we're sure the makers would ship this kinda responsible attitude too. Ishq Subhan Allah was recently in the news for its original lead actress Esha Singh returning to the show as Zara and replacing her replacement Tunisha Sharma.

