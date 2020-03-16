Ishq Subhan Allah's Lead Actor Adnan Khan Quits The Show (Deets Inside)

Adnan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Adnan Khan, burst onto the television scene with Zee TV's out of the box themed show Ishq Subhan Allah. Adnan not only impressed with his acting chops but also won all the ladies over with his quintessential good looks and his chemistry with his then co-star Eisha Singh took the show to all new heights. Unfortunately, last year, Eisha Singh quit the show and was rumoured to have done so because she had bagged a film. And now, a year later, her co-star has followed suit too. Eisha Singh QUITS Ishq Subhan Allah Over Differences With Production House, Loses Her Film Too!

Adnan too has put down his papers and is reportedly serving his notice period, a report in SpotboyE read. A source close to the show revealed to the portal, "Adnan has made up his mind to leave the show and informed his decision to the makers. However, they are trying to hold him back as he is the face of the show and has a huge fan-following but the actor is in no mood to change his decision." Ishq Subhan Allah Actor Adnan Khan Bids Co Star Eisha Singh Goodbye, Pens Heartfelt Note on Instagram (Watch Video).

It was earlier reported that back in October 2019, Adnan was said to be quitting the show along with Eisha, but Adnan had then refuted these reports. But looks like Adnan is finally moving on from his show, depsite the report saying that the makers are trying their level best to retain Adnan.