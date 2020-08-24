Here's some bad news for fans of Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh starrer Ishq Subhan Allah. If reports are to be believed, then the show is all set to go off air soon. Yes, you read that correctly. Bombay Times reports that the show, which began in March 2018 and the lead pair Kabir and Zara's chemistry wove its way into the hearts of the audience, is all set to bid goodbye in September end-October beginning. Ishq Subhan Allah: Original Lead Eisha Singh Returns To The Show Once Again, Replaces Her Replacement Tunisha Sharma.

While no official announcement has been made, BT reports a source close to the show as saying, "Yes, it’s true that the show is ending, but we haven’t received an official intimation yet. We have heard that while the shoot will wrap up sometime in September, the last episode will be telecast in October-beginning." Ishq Subhan Allah: Tunisha Sharma Opens Up On Replacement, Says 'I'll Miss Being a Part Of the Show, But Really Happy That Eisha is Returning'.

The source was also quoted as saying, "The ratings of the show had dipped even before the pandemic and the plan was to pull off all shows that weren’t performing well. However, the replacement show wasn’t ready and hence, ‘ISA’ continued to air. The makers have planned a happy ending for the audience. Kabir (Adnan Khan) and Zara (Eisha Singh) will reunite and get married. We also feel that Ishq Subhan Allah has run its course. Audiences enjoyed the show and we have done our best to entertain them with a beautiful story. We feel that we should end it on a high note and happy ending rather than dragging it on."

The show was recently in the news for having brought back their original lead actress Eisha Singh back. Eisha replaced her replacement Tunisha Sharma. When asked about the show shutting down, Eisha revealed that she will only be a part of Ishq Subhan Allah foronly the next two-and-a-half-months.

"I have no idea what they are planning to do with the show. I have no information about it ending. I returned to the show for a limited period of time, as I have another commitment, which the makers are aware of. My stint is for two-and-a-half months. Now, whether they continue the show post my exit is something that I am not aware of. However, I will always cherish this association. I would love to return to ‘ISA’ after my commitment is over and if the makers like me to," Eisha concluded.

