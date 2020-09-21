Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has done his stints on TV shows and also debuted on the digital scene recently. And in a bid to do something different, the actor has now made his music video debut with Ishq Tanha. The music video also stars Reem Shaikh and is a breakup melody. Talking about what sets the music video apart from music songs, Arjun revealed, "This is a beautiful story woven in a song. The old classic songs had a repeat value but that stopped happening with time. Now, not many songs have that but I feel Ishq Tanha has a strong repeat value. I really want people to hear it and love the song, the way I do." Arjun Bijlani Opens Up On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Theories, Says He Regrets Not Being In Touch With Him.

"I got a call from a friend who was producing it and even the director is a friend. They wanted me to be part of it since there was so much storytelling in it. They said that when they think of this song, they could only think of me and I was very touched and I decided to do it. I heard the song and I loved it. The song touched my soul and I hope it touches everyone's soul because at some point in everyone's life Ishq is Tanha," revealed Arjun. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande and Other Celebs Wish Fans 'Ganpati Bappa Moriya' (View Posts).

Watch the Video Below:

Recalling his fans' excitement and happiness, Arjun revealed, "Ever since the lockdown started, I haven't been on the screen with the current situation. They were really excited and it's a music video so didn't have to shoot for many days. So, I took it up and announced it to them," concludes Arjun.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).