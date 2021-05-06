Actor Kumud Mishra says his new short film Itwaar is apt for today's times. The actor says the film is about how to overcome hardships and stay positive. "The core message of Itwaar is that a positive frame of mind can enable you to beat the hardships of life. It is very relevant today. I was very sure that the film would receive a lot of love from the audience," says Mishra, who had tested positive for Covid a while back. Mission Majnu: Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra on Board for Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra Starrer.

The actor adds that he is satisfied if the film has lightened the mood of even one person and helped them feel better. "Given the pandemic, if our film could make people smile, it would achieve its objective. The idea behind Itwaar is that a positive mind can conquer any hurdle. Let's hope to keep the same positivity and beat this deadly virus soon," he says. Ramsingh Charlie Movie Review: Kumud Mishra Is Exceptionally Remarkable in Nitin Kakkar’s Touching Tale of Smiles and Tears.

The film, which released digitally, also features a song by singer Udit Narayan titled Man bhala toh sab bhala. Itwaar received international acclaim at the River To River 18th Florence Indian Film Festival in Italy. The film also received the Special Jury Award at 16th Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival 2018 and Filmingo International Short Film Festival 2018. It was also an official selection at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2019 and 9th Jagran Film Festival 2018. Written and directed by Rahul Srivastava, Itwaar also stars Harshit Sidhwani and Lubna Salim in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).