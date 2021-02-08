Actors Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra will join Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming espionage thriller, Mission Majnu. "I am extremely delighted and thrilled to be a part of ‘Mission Majnu'. I was overwhelmed by the script of the film. What makes it riveting for me is that it is strongly themed on patriotism and valour. I am honoured to be celebrating the hard work of RAW agents through this film," Sharib said. Kumud added: "I am excited to be a part of this gripping story." Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Goes on Floor in Lucknow

The details of their roles are currently under wraps. The espionage thriller is based on an ambitious covert operation of India, and is inspired by real events of the 1970s. It is the story of an Indian mission in Pakistan. Director Shantanu Baagchi said: "We welcome Sharib and Kumud on board. As a director, it is reassuring to have such amazing actors who will elevate the script to make it an exciting watch." Rashmika Mandanna To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Mission Majnu; From Kirik Party to Bheeshma, 5 South Movies of Hers You Should Check Out!

The film is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja. The film will be shot extensively in Lucknow and Mumbai. It is slated to release later this year.

