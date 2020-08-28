Ramsingh Charlie Movie Review: Nitin Kakkar, of Filmistaan and Notebook fame, directs Ramsingh Charlie, a drama starring Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta in the lead. One thing I like about Kakkar's films is that while his better films try to avoid the gloss of some of the massy blockbusters (save for Jawaani Jaaneman), most of his movies stand out for their simplistic storytelling and for its good-natured intentions. Ramsingh Charlie is just like that! Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Is Aces, Alaya F Is Fabulous and Tabu a Riot in Nitin Kakkar’s Charming Film.

Ramsingh Charlie may not have any groundbreaking narrative or pathbreaking filmmaking techniques. But Ramsingh Charlie has a feel-good story to say, that is enriched by a fantastic performance from Kumud Mishra. The movie is about Ramsingh (Mishra), a rickshaw puller in Kolkata, who once used to work in a circus.

While people often refer to him as a 'Joker', Ramsingh was a Charlie Chaplin impersonator at Jango Circus, therefore earning his nickname, 'Charlie'. Citing lack of income, the son of the owner Masterji (Salima Raza) closes down the circus, leaving its many employees on the road.

Ramsingh, his pregnant wife Kajri (Divya Dutta) and their young son try to survive in a world they haven't adapted to yet. As the movie progresses, we see Ramsingh go through his ups and downs, little joys and bigger frustrations, at point even losing the smile that makes him stronger in tough situations.

Watch the Trailer of Ramsingh Charlie:

The first thought that came to my mind when I saw Charlie go about facing his difficulties, but not losing his smile-inducing antics, is how similar in spirit he is to Guido Orefice in Life is Beautiful. Unlike Roberto Benigni's character in the Oscar-winning film, though, Charlie finds himself doubting his own spirit and almost losing himself in the process. The movie serves a nice insight, heartbreaking at times, into the psyche of a man, who, after years of entertaining people being on spotlight, finds himself out in the cold. OTT Releases Of The Week: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Bobby Deol’s Aashram, Neena Gupta’s Masaba Masaba and More - Movies and Web Shows to Catch Up.

There is a scene where Ramsingh berates his wife, when she suggests going to seek work for herself. You may think he is misogynistic, but look beyond the surface, you realise that he is merely frustrated that he cannot provide enough for his pregnant wife so that she is comfortable.

The movie also serves as a commentary on circuses, a once thriving industry now struggling to compete against its main enemy - the internet.

Ramsingh Charlie is melodramatic in its tone, and at times, drgs even its 137 minute-runtime. What, however, works in its favour is the optimism exuded in its protagonist's story, that comes across as inspiring. The simplistic storytelling touches your heart in many moments, as you wish for the hero to achieve his dreams. Alas, Life isn't really fair to those with a heart!

There is also Kumud Mishra's brilliant performance in the lead. Through Ramsingh, he brings enough pathos for the character, sincerely depicting the emotional upheavals needed. Through Charlie, he doesn't let down the spirit of the legendary entertainer.

The always dependable Divya Dutta once again brings her class in her role of Charlie's supportive wife. There are quite a few scenes where she doesn't say much, but her eyes say a lot. Salima Raza is likeable as Charlie's previous employer. Kakkar's Filmistaan stars Sharib Hashmi (also co-producer and co-writer) and Inaamulhaq also appear in cameos.

Yay!

- Kumud Mishra

- Divya Dutt

- Simplistic Storytelling

Nay!

- Kitschy in Places

Final Thoughts

Ramsingh Charlie comes across as a film straight from the heart, made better by Nitin Kakkar's simplistic storytelling and Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutt's heartfelt performances. Ramsingh Charlie is streaming on SonyLIV.

