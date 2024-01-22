Actor Pratik Sehajpal has revealed insights about his character and the preparations to get into the character for Jab Mila Tu. The actor said: “I picked up a Punjabi accent by exaggerating how people in Delhi talk, especially from West Delhi. It's now a part of my everyday life, whether getting up, sitting down, or just chatting. Sometimes, serious talks sound like jokes because of the accent. It adds authenticity to my characters, influenced by observations in Delhi, even from simple moments like encounters in the metro.” Pratik Sehajpal Shares About His Love for Football and His Wish To Be a Part of Dance Reality Show.

Regarding the reason for playing this unique and free-spirited character, Pratik said: “This role is a departure from my previous ones --unique, free-spirited, and incredibly fun. Reading the script, I eagerly anticipated certain dialogues, creating excitement for the ‘When will this come?’. The role captures attention and adds a fresh, enjoyable element. I saw it as a fun and different opportunity, so I took it.”

Opening up about enjoying the challenges he faced while getting into the character, he said: “Portraying the character presented unique challenges, as I found myself deeply immersed in the role, feeling like the character even in real life. The challenges the character faced during the shoot felt real because I was always living and behaving like that character.” “My natural accent leans towards Hindi, and incorporating a Punjabi tone, along with using Punjabi words in my daily life, was a novel experience.” Jab Mila Tu: Mohsin Khan Reveals How He Lost 23 Kgs for His Role in the Upcoming Series – Details Inside!

“Surprisingly, it turned out to be a lot of fun. I wouldn't label it a challenge; it was a thoroughly enjoyable new experience. I also stopped eating carbohydrates to get as ripped as possible. I used to stay hungry for 24 hours and sometimes during my body shots as well.”

