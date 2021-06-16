Bigg Boss 14 star and actress Jasmin Bhasin says the fame that the show brought her hasn't affected her in real life. "If I start worrying about fame and burden myself with responsibilities and expectations, I'll lose myself. I've always been straightforward, I don't have filters. So, I don't think I should change because this is how I'm and that's why I'm loved by my fans. I want to stay this way, real and responsible. I would never want to lose myself, " Jasmin tells IANS. Erica Fernandes Leaves Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Surbhi Chandna To Become the Times Most Desirable Woman on TV 2020.

"I'm conscious about what I say 'yes' to. I want to take up work where I'm able to motivate people and live up to their expectations. That's why I'm taking time. I have four or five offers right now. There are other people who have made me what I'm today with their love and support. I don't want to disappoint them," she says. Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega Teaser: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Song Is All About Love, Betrayal and Revenge (Watch Video).

The actress features in singer Gurnazar's music video "Tenu yaad karaan", which dropped on Tuesday. "In this music video I'm shown as a simple village girl and have donned a no make-up look. It's a very beautiful song that will remind you about the first time you fell in love, the first time you felt butterflies in your stomach, the first time you felt something that you never felt before. It is about that first love, which is innocent and naughty. I had a wonderful time working on this one. It brought back so many memories," shares Jasmin.

The romantic track has been recorded in the voices of Gurnazar Chattha and Asees Kaur, on Gurnazar's lyrics and composition. The video is about romance blooming between a young boy and a girl at a Punjabi wedding, and features Jasmin with Gurnazar.

