The Office truly has been a revolutionary outing in the real of sitcoms. With a handheld camera and a sleuth of deadpan humour delivered in a spectacular mockumentary style, we got some great characters out of it that are still iconic so many years after its release. One of those characters of course were John Krasinski’s charming Jim Halpert. Jack Ryan: John Krasinski Starrer Amazon Prime Series To End With Season 4, a Possible Spinoff Is in Development.

Jim had this certain persona to him that immediately made you want him to be your friend, and Krasinski nailed that aspect of the character. With continuous and creative onslaught of pranks on Rainn Wilson’s Dwight Schrute, Halpert made for some hilarious scene that were carried by Krasinski in a spectacular way. So, to celebrate John Krasinski’s 43rd birthday, let’s take a look at five of Jim’s best pranks on Dwight from The Office.

Stapler in Jell-O (Season 1, Episode 1)

No way we were not going to begin this list with the one that didn’t start it all. When Dwight couldn’t find his stapler, it’s revealed that Jim ended up putting it inside a Jell-O. Establishing their back-and-forth relationship quickly, the gag is a classic.

Gaydar (Season 3, Episode 1)

Even after being shipped off to a different branch, Jim still has an upper hand over Dwight. With Oscar coming out as Gay, Jim sends Dwight a device called “Gaydar” which actually is just a metal detector. With Dwight using it on Oscar and finding that it works, he uses it on himself only to learn that the device beeps on him too.

Fax From the Future (Season 3, Episode 7)

Having stolen Dwight’s stationary, Jim uses it to send the Beetroot enthusiast faxes from the future, when in reality it’s just Jim faxing him his own stationary from the Stanford branch. It just plays very well into Dwight’s gullible nature of antics, and creates for an amazing scene.

Asian Jim (Season 9, Episode 3)

A scene that has birthed many scenes and still follows Randall Park’s career, Asian Jim is just one of those cold openings you can’t forget about. When Jim’s actor friend stands in for him at the office, he begins to gaslight Dwight into thinking that he is the real Jim. Going so far as to even kissing Pam, this is a true prank.

Identity Theft (Season 3, Episode 21)

One of the most hilarious cold openings in the show, the episode begins with Jim impersonating Dwight. Seeing him dressed up as the beetroot farmer, Jim explains how his attire is extremely easy to buy and provides for a fun back-and-forth between them. It also gave us the classic quote of “Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!” John Krasinski Birthday Special: 10 Best Jim Halpert Quotes From The Office That You Should Check Out.

John Krasinski truly was one of the best parts about The Office as Jim. With his current resume as an actor/director growing, we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).