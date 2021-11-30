Kaley Cuoco celebrates her 36th birthday on November 30. She is best known for her portrayal as Penny in The Big Bang Theory, for which she received honors like a Satellite Award, Critics' Choice Award and two People's Choice Awards. Her sarcastic and funny character in the series had won her a lot of love from the audience. Cuoco's role as Penny shows her as a messy and disorganised lady in the series, but the way she made us laugh is seriously applaudable. Her personality and social contact skills in the TV sitcom is primary like a male character who is cool and up for every adventure and crazy happenings in the show. She had also gained huge recognition for starring and being the executive producer of HBO Max's comedic thriller series The Flight Attendant. Kaley Cuoco Birthday: Alluring and Radiant, Her Red Carpet Offerings Never Disappoint (View Pics).

Apart from TV shows, Cuoco made her film debut with thriller TV movie Quicksand: No Escape in 1992. Then, she graced the big screens when she featured in flicks like Virtuosity, Toothless, Alley Cats Strike, Growing Up Brady, The Hollow, Lucky 13, Killer Movie, Hop, The Wedding Ringer, etc. She has always slayed her role perfectly whenever she appeared on movies. FYI, in October 2017 she founded her own production house Yes, Norman Productions. Kaley Cuoco Recalls Filming Sex Scenes with Johnny Galecki for The Big Bang Theory A Tricky Affair - Here's Why.

On the occasion of Kaley Cuoco's 36th birthday, let's hear some of her hilarious quotes and sayings as Penny from The Big Bang Theory:

Not Really!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Wohooo!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That Stupid!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Rough Month!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Damnn!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Holy Crap!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

You Weirdoes!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

LOL!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Oopss!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Hahaha!!

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Kaley Cuoco as Penny from The Big Bang Theory. We wish this immensely pretty and lovable actress and producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

