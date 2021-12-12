Mayim Bialik celebrates her 48th birthday on December 12. She is well known for her portrayal as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, for which she was nominated four times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and in 2015, 2017 she bagged the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her sarcastic and weird character in the show will catch all our hearts for sure. Bialik's role as Amy Farrah Fowler shows her as a neuroscientist, who leads her life on her own way and always has a different thought to every point or topic. Mayim Bialik Talks About 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Drama.

Apart from The Big Bang Theory, she also did impressed us a lot when she played the title role in Blossom from 1991 to 1995. Bialik has appeared in movies like Beaches, Kalamazoo?, Pumpkinhead, The Chicago 8, etc. She was also announced as the host of TV game show Jeopardy! beside Ken Jennings in August 2021. Mayim Bialik Roped in as Interim Jeopardy! Host After Mike Richards' Exit.

On the occasion of Mayim Bialik's 46th birthday, let's hear some of her humorous quotes and sayings as Amy Farrah Fowler from The Big Bang Theory:

Hahaha...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Oops...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Aww...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mommy...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Wow...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Poor...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Shocking...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Fantasy...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Lies...

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler from The Big Bang Theory. We wish this immensely pretty actress, author and game show host Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).