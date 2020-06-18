Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Gaurav Chopra, Sharad Kelkar Approached To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Mr Rishab Bajaj?

While a majority of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 team is excited to begin shooting for their daily soap from June 26 onwards, Karan Singh Grover will not be returning to the show as Rishab Bajaj. It was reported that Karan was immensely sceptical to return to sets amidst the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and had bowed out of the show AGAIN. Yes, it can be recalled that Karan was not happy with how his track shaped up and quit the show in October 2019, only to return to the show before it took a 7 year leap earlier this year. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside)

Soon, the name of actor Gaurav Chopra started doing the rounds for having been approached for the role of Rishab Bajaj. Gaurav had not denied the news and revealed that talks were going on. However, if latest reports are to be believed, then the makers have approached another actor, Sharad Kelkar, to play the role of Mr Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gaurav Chopra Approached To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Rishab Bajaj In The Show Post Lockdown?

"Sharad received a call for the role and currently the discussions are going on. Nothing has been locked so far and even Kelkar is mulling over the same. Things will be locked by this weekend and till then, the makers are weighing their options," a source told Pinkvilla. The portal reached out to Sharad's representative who confirmed the news that the actor had indeed been approached, but did not comment on whether or not, the actor was a part of Kasautii... Looks like we all will have to wait and watch for who will bag the role.

