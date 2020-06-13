Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside)

It has already been reported that the shoots of Ekta Kapoor's shows will resume from June 26 onwards. And from amongst them, one of the firsts to begin their shooting schedule is the Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. And if reports are to be believed, then lead actor Parth Samthaan, who left for Hyderabad a few days ago and flew from there to Bangalore, has been asked by the makers to return to Mumbai and self-quarantine himself, to be ready in time by June 26 to begin the Kasautii shoot. Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside).

A source close to the show told SpotboyE, "Parth Samthaan, who is currently in Bangalore, has been asked to come back to the city as he will have to isolate himself for a few days before he starts shooting, considering he will be travelling from one city to another." Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fame Parth Samthaan Gets Drenched And Enjoys The Arrival Of Monsoon In Hyderabad (Watch Video).

The report also mentioned how the entire crew also has been informed about the shoot dates and people who are not in Mumbai, have been asked to return. It is also being said that 'the makers are planning to hold a mock drill on the set.'

However, while fans and actors themselves must have been excited about this piece of news, there is also the buzz of how actor Karan Singh Grover is not willing to return to the sets, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic scare. Earlier actress Erica Fernandes too had raised some of her reservations of returning back to work. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes Apprehensive Of Returning To Shoot And All Her Reasons Are Extremely Valid.

"It is well known that KSG's entry in the show led to a steep rise in the show's TRP and that was one of the reasons why Bajaj's track was introduced earlier this year. However, KSG won't be returning as Mr. Bajaj as of now. He is very much concerned about the ongoing pandemic in the country and is not too keen on returning. The team is negotiating and discussing things with him right now and trying to convince him to return," a source told Pinkvilla. Hottie Karan Singh Grover Makes a Comeback to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Netizens Go Gaga and Trend #WelcomeBackMrBajaj on Twitter.

Well, Karan Singh Grover's entry in the show as Mr Rishab Bajaj gave a boost like nothing else to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's numbers and he was immensely loved by fans of the show. However, Karan was not happy with how his track shaped up and quit in October 2019, only to return to the show before it took a 7 year leap earlier this year. Well, will he or won't he return as Mr Bajaj post lockdown? Only time will tell.

