Actress Barkha Bisht, known for her role in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Raam-Leela, recently opened up about her past romance with Karan Singh Grover. The duo who worked together in the 2004 series Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi were in a relationship for about two years before deciding to split. Looking back at her time with Karan, Barkha said the Fighter actor was "very kind," which was the reason why she got attracted to him. However, as time passed, they both grew into different individuals, and their perspectives and views on life began to change, ultimately leading to their split. ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’: Bipasha Basu All Set for a Magical Christmas 2024 Celebration With Daughter Devi and Hubby Karan Singh Grover (See Pics).

Barkha Bisht on Her Relationship With Karan Singh Grover

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha Bisht spoke candidly about her relationship with Kara Singh Grover. She said, "We dated for two years. Karan was a very kind person, which attracted me to him. He has an inherent kindness which I got attracted to because people in Mumbai are not always kind. So whenever I find kindness, I get attracted to it. He is very good looking, the six pack abs I mean, I was just 23 years old. Over the years, we grew into different people. It was my first heartbreak in Mumbai."

Actress Barkha Bisht

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barkha Bisht (@barkhasengupta)

Talking about their breakup, the actress said, "Nothing went wrong. Our perspectives and views on life were different. He was also two years younger than me. As we grew older over those two years, that difference became more apparent, which was the problem. I am very fond of him even today, and I wish the best wherever he is." Bipasha Basu Birthday: Pics of the Actress With Her Daughter and Hubby that are Super Adorable.

Watch Barkha Bisht’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan:

Karan Singh Grover is currently married to Bipasha Basu. The couple share a daughter together named Devi, who was born in 2022. On the other hand, Barkha Bisht tied the knot with actor Indraneil Sengupta. The couple who got married in 2008 separated in 2022. The former couple are parents to a 13-year-old daughter Meira.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).