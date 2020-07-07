Back when news of television shows being given the nod to shoot from June end onwards had come up, Balaji Telefilms shows were the first ones to begin from June 26. However, one of their shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 hit a glitch when one of the show's leads, Karan Singh Grover, who played Rishab Bajaj, refused to return to shoot amid the pandemic. After names like Sharad Kelkar and Gaurav Chopra having been approached to replace Grover came out, it was Karan Patel who finally nabbed the role. Karan Patel On Playing Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: I Intend to Make This Character as Iconic and Loved as Mr (Raman) Bhalla.

Karan started shooting for the role a few days ago and his Rishab Bajaj 'Salt-N-Pepper' look was leaked on social media. While we've seen Karan sport dapper 3-piece-suits for his role as a businessman in his last show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the grey streaks in his hair totally suit Karan Patel. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Kunal Thakur Aka Kaushik Quits The Show Due To COVID-19 Scare.

Check Out His Look Below:

Excited to step into Rishab Bajaj's role, Karan told Mumbai Mirror recently, "The writers are planning some major twists but I don’t know what they are. Every actor gives something new and unique to a character and I'll try to do the same." We are super excited to see Karan back on screen.

