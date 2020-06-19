Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon be returning to screens after the crew starts shooting for fresh episodes from June 26 onwards. And while reluctant but eager to work actors of the show are all set to begin shooting, it has been reported that Karan Singh Grover might not return. The actor is not so keen on returning to the sets amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. And while the makers do want KSG to return to the show as Mr Rishab Bajaj, they are not leaving all their eggs in one basket. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside).

Already names like that of Gaurav Chopra and Sharad Kelkar have come up as probable candidates approached for the role of Rishab Bajaj in the Ekta Kapoor reboot. And while both Gaurav and Sharad have confirmed being approached, they haven't said anything on the being finalised part. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gaurav Chopra Approached To Replace Karan Singh Grover As Rishab Bajaj In The Show Post Lockdown?.

And now, another name, that of Karan Patel has joined the list now. As per a report in TOI, Karan Patel is also a probable contender for Rishab Bajaj's role. And if you ask us, Karan would fit the bill correctly, considering his angry young man portrayal in his previous show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Naagin 5: Karan Patel to Join Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti For A Cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Show?.

However, there is also news of how the makers are hopeful of convincing Karan to return to the show. The report quoted as saying, "Many actors have been approached, but a final decision is yet to be taken. So, once the show begins, we may see a new Mr Bajaj. At the same time, there’s a possibility that Karan Singh Grover may himself agree to continue with the role." Well, we all loved Karan Singh Grover as Rishab Bajaj and we too are hopeful of the actor reprising his role of Rishab.

