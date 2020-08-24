Actor Parth Samthaan seems to be making it to the news for all the wrong reasons these days. The actor has put down his papers and will be shooting for his show last in mid- September. However, there is some major suspense shrouding the actor's exit. Given how Parth has been raking in numbers for the show as Anurag Basu, Ekta is reportedly reluctant to let him go, However, Parth now wants to focus on his health and his Bollywood career. Ekta Kapoor To Shut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 If She Is Unable To Find a 'Worthy Replacement' For Parth Samthaan? (Scoop Inside).

And now, a report in TOI, reads that the makers have been instructed to write down alternate exit tracks for Parth's character, which will be used if and when Ekta Kapoor fails to convince the actor to stay. Will He or Won't He? Parth Samthaan To Continue as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?.

"Since no one knows what is going to happen once the resignation period for Parth ends, which is somewhere in September mid, the writers and director have been asked to develop alternate tracks for Parth, which is either he is going abroad or he will meet with an accident. The tracks will not be introduced immediately but just in case things don't work out between Parth and Ekta (Kapoor), being ready in advance till a replacement is found for him will help everyone," a source was quoted as saying.

In fact, while Parth's 'reported' growing disinterest in shooting for the show is an obvious indication that the actor might not stay on-board Kasautii... his co-stars too want clarity.

"Parth was supposed to shoot for his sequence on Friday but he didn't turn up that day and his portions could not be shot. While Saturday and Sunday were off for the whole cast and crew because of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the shoot has resumed today. He has come back on the sets today and is shooting. But strangely Parth is not interacting with anyone on the sets. He comes to give the shot and then goes back," the report read. Well, looks like Parth Samthaan himself has all the answers.

