A few days ago, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Parth Samthaan fans received a jolt when it was reported that the actor had put down his papers. It is being speculated that Parth wants to focus on his Bollywood career and other lucrative projects and with the Kasautii... storyline being shifted to focus more on Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Mr Bajaj (Karan Patel), Parth was not keen on staying. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu To Quit Ekta Kapoor’s Show?.

And his recent behaviour has put him on the wrong side of the channel (Star Plus). As per reports in Bombay Times, a source was quoted as saying, "The channel is unhappy with Parth’s recent behaviour, which they feel is unprofessional. However, the production house wants him to continue on the show, and meetings are on in this regard. They are negotiating, but it seems like Parth wants to move on." Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Parth Samthaan, Leading Lady Erica Fernandes To Also Leave the Show?.

Parth had resumed shooting for the show like any other actor but he tested positive with COVID-19 and had to step away for almost a month. And barely a few days after his return, Parth has put in his papers. The BT report also mentions that actors namely Barun Sobti, Zain Imam, Aashim Gulati, Harshad Chopda, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Pearl V Puri have been shortlisted by the makers to replace Parth as Anurag Basu.

