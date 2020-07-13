On July 12, it was revealed that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. It was the actor himself who took to his Instagram and made the news public. As soon as this news was out, the shooting of his daily soap was stopped and his entire crew was required to get the COVID-19 test done. Karan Patel who has made a striking entry as the new Mr Bajaj on the show is also said to undergo the coronavirus test as a precautionary measure. Well, in such grim times, it's always better to be extra-safe. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Niti Taylor, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani Among Others Pray For Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor's Quick Recovery.

As per a statement released by the TV star's team, it says even though Patel has not been part of Kasautii's shooting from past few days, he will still get himself tested. "Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a Swab test done on the personal accord for the safety of all around him," it reads.

"This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass," it further suggests. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

Also, in an exclusive conversation with India Today Television, Karan revealed that he has not come in contact in Parth. "Luckily, I have not been going for the shoot for the past three days. And I haven't even come in contact with Parth since the shoot has started," he said. Indeed, all we hope is that the result comes negative. Stay tuned!

