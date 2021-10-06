Bollywood's most loved couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen in 'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' this Friday. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen as special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' this Friday. The host, Amitabh Bachchan, will not only be seen playing the game along with Ritiesh and Genelia but also talk about personal anecdotes and more. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Gold Meladist Neeraj Chopra To Grace Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show – Reports.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen on the hotseat playing the game for the social cause they support. The actors will go down the memory and share a few memories revealing about industry experiences and unveil secrets on the show, too. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Shares KBC’s New Promo; Popular Quiz Show Coming Soon (Watch Video).

Furthermore, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen proposing to Genelia D'Souza in Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film 'Amar Akbar Anthony's' style. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.

