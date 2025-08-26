Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recalled his busy schedule and the challenges of long shoots. However, he calls his time on the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati truly special and poetic. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Bihar’s Mithilesh Wins Fastest Finger First, Shares Heartwarming Story of Caring for Younger Brother and Dreams of English-Medium Education (Watch Promo).

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared pictures greeting his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, and wrote: “And the everlasting affection from all those that come even in inclement weather is a boon that shall never be forgotten .. you are so I am.”

The thespian also shared some pictures from the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and wrote: “And the work schedules continue .. early calls and early starts and at times an early finish .. but the traffic on the return journey makes the time saved as waived ..”

“However the time spent on the floor of KBC was special .. almost a poetic symposium of recitations and the understanding of each verse , both from the contestant and the one that presses the black squares now .. you are the ones that 'make the show' , is something that I repeat and live each day on the sets .. it is the truth.”

“I am so humbled by the affection and love .. may I continue to be worthy of such love,” he added.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.

On August 21, the icon had the “most honoured moment” in meeting India’s Women’s Ice Hockey Team on his quiz-based reality show and celebrated their bronze win at the Asian Games.

Big B took to his blog and wrote: "A revelation .. and honour .. and such a privilege ..Why .. ? Did any of you ever know that India had a Women's Ice Hockey Team .. and that at the recent Asian Games they won the Bronze .."

“What a surprise and the most honoured moment to be with the entire team on KBC .. and to learn of their journey and the hardships they face and faced… But NEVER say NEVER to lady .. they shall prove you wrong .. No one believed this Team and they proved it ..” he added.

