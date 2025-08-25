Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its seventeenth season, and once again, the iconic quiz show is giving a platform to inspiring stories from across the country. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the show is not just about questions and answers it’s about dreams, determination and moments that touch the heart. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Bollywood Fans, Can You Answer This INR 25 Lakh Question Related to Dilip Kumar’s Film ‘Shabnam’?

Mithilesh From Bihar Wins Fastest Finger First

The latest promo introduces Mithilesh, a contestant from Nawada, a small village in Bihar, who earned his spot on the hot seat by winning the fastest finger first round. As he sat across from Amitabh Bachchan, Mithilesh opened up about his life and struggles.

Mithilesh Dreams of English Education for Brother

After losing both his parents, Mithilesh took on the responsibility of raising his younger brother. Despite his own hardships, his only dream is to provide a better future for his sibling. “He dreams of studying in an English-medium school, but for me, who struggles to make ends meet, this feels very difficult to achieve,” he shared with teary eyes.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’:

Mithilesh Plays for INR 50 Lakh To Fulfil Brother’s Wish

Mithilesh also revealed a touching detail about their bond, saying, “Despite our age gap, my younger brother celebrates his birthday with mine.” He added how his brother once wished for a cycle, something Mithilesh has still not been able to buy. The promo builds up to a nail-biting moment as Amitabh Bachchan, in his trademark style, asks him, “Lock kiya jaye?” for a question worth INR 50 lakh, leaving the audience eagerly waiting to see his journey unfold. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 7 Crore Question That Season’s FIRST Crorepati Aditya Kumar Couldn’t Answer?

How To Watch ‘KBC17’?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can stream the episodes anytime on the Sony LIV app.

