Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to deliver inspiring stories from its contestants. The silver jubilee season of the quiz show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, welcomed CA professor Saurabh Jagdish Attal on the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was That Hindu Mythology Question Where Audience Went Wrong? Rudrapur’s Meenal Upreti Loses INR 12.5 Lakh Despite Impressing Big B With Her Creativity.

CA Professor Saurabh Jagdish Attal Impresses Big B

Saurabh, who balances being a Chartered Accountant with teaching aspiring CA students, impressed Big B with his achievements. The megastar praised him as a “very special person,” while Saurabh in turn admired the legendary actor’s bond with his son Abhishek Bachchan, calling their relationship “like friends,” and fondly appreciated Big B’s films.

Saurabh Jagdish Attal’s Risk on the INR 12.5 Lakh Question!

As the game progressed, Saurabh confidently climbed the money ladder and attempted the INR 12.5 lakh question: Physicist Anna Mani was the Deputy Director General of which organisation before her retirement in 1976?

Options: A) Indian Academy of Science B) Indian Space Research Organisation C) Indian Institute of Science D) Indian Meteorological Department.

He used the "Sanket Suchak" lifeline but still remained uncertain. Taking a risk, he chose option A. Unfortunately, the correct answer was D) Indian Meteorological Department. As a result, he lost INR 12.5 lakh and settled with INR 5 lakh. Despite the setback, his appearance was celebrated for his honesty, determination and inspiring journey. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Vadodara’s Dhara Sharma Quits on INR 25 Lakh Question – Can You Answer? Amitabh Bachchan Learns New Words (Watch Promo)

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch 'KBC 17'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).