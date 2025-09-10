Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 kick-started the new week with a lively and entertaining episode. Vadodara-based contestant Dhara Sharma took the hot seat and impressed everyone with her wit, knowledge and humour. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Abhishek Wins INR 5 Lakh, Misses INR 7.5 Lakh Question on This Language (Watch Video)

Dhara Sharma on Parents Support

Right from the start, Dhara shared her love for academics and revealed how her parents always motivated her to follow her dreams. “I am an ambivert since childhood, so my parents have been encouraging. They always said, ‘Do what you like,’ and they know I will do something in life,” she said.

Dhara Explains Word ‘Ambivert’ to Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was curious about the term ‘ambivert’. When asked to explain, Dhara broke it down for him by saying, “Extroverts are people who often dominate conversations and don’t let others speak, while introverts are those with whom you have to make an effort to communicate. Ambiverts are individuals who prefer staying quiet, focus on their work, and ultimately achieve success in life.” Amused by this, Big B quipped, “I learned about this for the first time. I am taking some time, because I am thinking about who I am.” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 5 Lakh Question That Made Contestant Saket Agarwal Quit Before Attempting Crucial Level Question on ‘KBC 17’?

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’:

Dhara Sharma Jokes About Big B Being ‘Jayaphilic’

The episode also saw some lighthearted moments as Dhara joked about Amitabh’s love for his wife Jaya Bachchan. She humorously called him a “Jayaphilic,” leaving the host and audience in splits. Adding to that, she even educated him about birdwatching, saying bird-watchers are called “Avphilics.”

Dhara Sharma Quits INR 25 Lakh Question

Dhara played an impressive game and secured INR 12.5 lakh. She attempted the INR 25 lakh question but decided to quit as she was unsure of the answer. The question was: The capital of which country has the most French speakers in the world? with options: A) Senegal, B) Canada, C) Algeria, and D) DR Congo. Dhara chose not to take the risk, and the correct answer was D) DR Congo. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer THIS INR 12.5 Lakh Question That Made 19-YO Aditya Joshi Quit the Game?

Watch 'KBC 17'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. The quiz show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

