Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is proving to be a season full of inspiring contestants and memorable stories. The silver jubilee edition, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been highlighting participants from diverse walks of life. In a recent episode, 26-year-old Meenal Upreti from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, became the centre of attention with her talent, dreams and determination.

Big B Praises Meenal Upreti’s Creative Journey

Currently working in Delhi, Meenal is a documentary filmmaker, photographer and multimedia designer. She loves experimenting with different art forms and shared with Big B that painting gives her peace, while playing the drums is her way of expressing energy. “For me, art is not just a passion, it’s a way of living,” she said. Amitabh Bachchan, impressed by her field of work, appreciated her efforts and extended respect to women who take up technical and creative professions. “It is not an easy job, but women are doing excellent,” Big B remarked, praising her dedication.

Audience Poll Misleads Meenal Upreti on INR 12.5 Lakh Question

During the game, Meenal revealed her biggest dream to own her personal camera. Currently, she rents equipment for her projects, but she hopes that one day, with her own camera, she can “tell stories freely anytime, anywhere.” She played confidently until the INR 12.5 lakh question, which was: According to Hindu mythology, which of these did the rakshasas Madhu and Kaitabha once steal?

Options were: A) Vedas B) The Sun C) Amrit D) Devi Aditi’s Earrings.

To tackle the tough question, Meenal chose the Audience Poll lifeline. The majority voted for option C) Amrit and she decided to trust the audience. Unfortunately, the answer turned out to be incorrect as the right choice was A) Vedas. This season, several contestants have noticed that the audience poll has not always been reliable, especially for higher prize money questions. Meenal, too, fell into the same ultimately taking home INR 5 lakh. Despite the setback, Amitabh Bachchan praised her journey and spirit. He wished her the very best for her future and encouraged her to keep following her passion.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’:

Watch 'KBC 17'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the popular quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

