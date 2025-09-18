It’s been over a month since Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered. In the latest episode, rollover contestant Chhinder Pal, a carpenter from Hussainpur, Punjab, impressed Big B with his knowledge and confidence. Despite having little formal education, Chhinder played skillfully and walked away with INR 50 lakh in winning. He made a strong attempt at the INR 1 crore question but chose to quit when he wasn’t confident about the answer. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Guess the Answer to THIS INR 50 Lakh Question on Astronaut Kalpana Chawla That Stumped IAS Ayushi?.

Chhinder Pal Reveals His True Purpose Behind Playing ‘KBC 17’

Opening up about his daily life struggles, Chhinder Pal revealed that he makes only INR 500–600 a day through carpentry. At times, he even took up DJing work to earn some extra money so he could pay for his son’s school fees. He shared that whatever amount he wins on the show will be saved completely for his son’s education. After the INR 25,000 question, Big B got emotional too and said that Chhinder had managed to earn his monthly income in just a few minutes - all thanks to his hard work and knowledge.

Chhinder Pal Misses INR 1 Crore Question

Chhinder Pal had already used up all his lifelines by the time he reached the INR 50 lakh question. Still, for someone like him, making it to that stage was nothing short of a dream come true. Amitabh Bachchan then presented him with the next question valued at INR1 crore. The question was: Before becoming the head of the Great Trignometrical Survey of India, George Everest surveyed which of these islands from 1814-1816?

The options provided were:

A. Jeju

B. Jamaica

C. Jersey

D. Java

With no lifelines left and little idea about the question, Chhinder Pal decided it was best to quit the game and secure his winnings of INR 50 lakh. After he quit, Amitabh Bachchan asked him to make a guess. He chose Jamaica, but that turned out to be the wrong answer. The correct answer was Java. FYI, Lieutenant Governor Stamford Raffles appointed George Everest in 1814 to survey the military strategic area of Java Island in Indonesia. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Sarika Joshi From Jamnagar Fails To Answer THIS INR 25 Lakh Question on Former US President Jimmy Carter, Can You?.

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

When and Where To Watch ‘KBC17’?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The quiz show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

