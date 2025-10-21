Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, one of India’s most popular quiz shows, returned with much fanfare on August 11, continuing to inspire viewers with stories of hope, knowledge and dreams. Hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, the show brings contestants from all walks of life to the iconic hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Maharashtra Farmer Kailas Rambhau Kuntewad Attempts INR 1 Crore Question – Here’s What Happened Next!

Mahesh Kumawat Shares Dream Journey

In the latest episode, Mahesh Kumawat from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, took centrestage to try his luck at winning big. He shared with Big B that he had dreamed of being on the show since class 12 and spoke about the life changes he experienced, including marriage, parenthood, and the constant support of his parents and wife, who accompanied him on the show as his companion. “It’s always been my dream to be here. I want to fulfill my dreams and make my family proud,” Mahesh told Amitabh Bachchan.

Mahesh Kumawat Wins INR 25,000

Playing for INR 3 Lakh, Mahesh faced a tricky question: Which of these is a ‘BRICS’ partner country? The options were: A) Laos, B) Singapore, C) Vietnam, D) Cambodia. Confidently, he answered B) Singapore, but the correct answer was C) Vietnam. Despite having two lifelines, he could not reach the next milestone and walked away with INR 25,000. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Krushna Abhishek Calls It ‘Privilege’ To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan on ‘KBC’ (See Post)

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Watch 'KBC 17'

The episode highlighted not only Mahesh’s knowledge but also the emotional journey contestants often share, making the show more than just a quiz it’s a platform for inspiring stories. KBC 17 airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and can be streamed live 24x7 on the Sony LIV app for fans who don’t want to miss a moment of the quiz action.

