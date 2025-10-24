Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to entertain audiences with its mix of knowledge, strategy, and emotional moments. In a recent episode aired on October 23, host Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved after contestant Rachit Uppal missed the INR 1 crore question, despite showing remarkable courage and skill throughout his game. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Civil Services Aspirant Wins Hearts With Her Inspiring Journey; Misses INR 25 Lakh Question About Rashtrapati Bhavan – Can You Answer It?

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Contestant Rachit Uppal

During the episode, Big B interacted with Rachit about his experiences as a new parent and even recited a poem by his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, leaving the audience captivated. Rachit impressed everyone with his confident gameplay.

Rachit Uppal Misses INR 1 Crore Question

For the INR 50 lakh chemistry question, Rachit used a lifeline and correctly answered, Which of these minerals is named after a village in France where it was first discovered? Answer: C) Bauxite. However, the INR 1 crore question proved tricky: The deepest underwater rescue ever occurred in 1973, when two men trapped nearly half a kilometer underwater were rescued? Options: A) Konsul B) Pieces 3 C) DSB-2 Alvin D) Neptune 4. After using the 50-50 lifeline, Rachit chose Neptune 4, but Big B revealed it was incorrect. With one wrong answer, Rachit’s prize dropped to INR 5 lakh. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Changed His Name After Abhishek Bachchan’s Stardom, Says ‘My Parents Named Me Abhishek After Your Son’.

Amitabh Bachchan Heartbroken As Contestant Misses INR 1 Crore

Heartbroken, Amitabh said, “Today, I won’t be able to sleep. I’m feeling very bad,” showing his deep empathy for the contestant’s effort. KBC 17 has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television since August 11, continuing to deliver moments that combine learning, suspense, and emotion.

