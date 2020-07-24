Contrary to various reports stating that filmmaker Rohit Shetty will not be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded, which has been officially titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, the host is very much a part of the second edition as well. Only that Rohit Shetty will be missing the first two episodes of the shoot, given he has to leave for Hyderabad due to prior commitments. And with the show being set to go on floors from August 1, Rohit will have to miss the shoot. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale: Is Karishma Tanna the New Winner of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show? Ekta Kapoor Drops A Hint.

And to fill in for Roht's absence, filmmaker Farah Khan, who has in the past stepped in for hosting Bigg Boss as well in Salman Khan's absence, has been roped in for KKK: Made In India too. After the first two episodes, Rohit will take over from Farah once he returns from Hyderabad, as per reports in Bombay Times. Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded: Here's What Jay Bhanushali Has To Say On Participating in Fear Factor Once Again.

A source told the daily, "Rohit is travelling to Hyderabad for the recce of his next film. The channel and makers have worked out the schedule in such a way that he will be away for just two episodes."

Titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, the show will be shot entirely in Mumbai, unlike past seasons that were mostly filmed in exotic foreign locales. Reportedly, the show will also come with "a flavour of Bollywood". The season will witness champions from previous seasons like Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni and Jay Bhanushali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).