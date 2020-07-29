Actor Nikkhil Arya, who was last seen in Zee TV's daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, in the role of Tanu's (Leena Jumani) boyfriend Nikhil, was recently admitted to the hospital. Unfortunately, this led to lots of speculation that the actor was suffering from COVID-19. However, that's not the case and the actor has revealed that he was in the hospital for a surgery and that he did not contract COVID-19. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

Nikkhil, who underwent an appendicitis surgery on July 26, in his hometown Pune, revealed to Bombay Times, "It started out as a regular stomach ache, which I thought was a case of acidity and indigestion. But, it turned out to be a badly swollen appendix and became more complicated and painful because it ruptured and the pus spread inside my stomach. If I had delayed it a little more, anything could’ve happened. God is great."

Confirming that he was not COVID-19 positive but in the hospital because of his operation, Nikkhil told the daily, "The good news is that I am COVID negative for the time being, but my city Pune continues to bleed and deliver horrific numbers." Well, we wish Nikkhil a speedy recovery.

