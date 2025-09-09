The Virani family witnessed another round of high drama when Pari secretly called Akshay, Ajay's sister’s potential groom warning him that Viren was in jail and advising him not to marry Priya. Shocked, Akshay informed Priya, who traced the call back to her own house. Upon searching, she found a secret SIM card in Pari’s room and confronted her. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Mihir Sets Up Breakfast Date for Noina and Vikram As Pari Sparks New Chaos in Ajay’s House (Read To Know)

Pari Blames Family After Gas Fire

Indira, witnessing the clash and scolded Pari for creating unnecessary chaos. Furious at being accused, Pari vowed revenge. She turned on the gas stove knobs, video-called Tulsi (Smriti Irani) pretending to be emotional and claimed her in-laws were always blaming her. Moments later, the gas caught fire and Pari blamed Indira, Sandhya and Priya for leaving the knobs open, she was only making tea when her saree caught fire. Naveen dismissed the matter as an accident, leaving Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) and Tulsi worried about Pari’s troubled life since marriage.

Karan Returns With Kids

Meanwhile, Nandini (Gauri Pradhan) decided to leave for the USA, apologising to Mihir as she prepared to go. However, her departure took an emotional turn when her children suddenly arrived and hugged her, leaving her in shock. Tulsi’s joy knew no bounds as her son Karan (Hiten Tejwani) stepped out of the car, revealing he had returned to India with the children because they were unhappy without Nandini. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Clashes With Mihir Over Nandini, Pari Plays Victim To Gain Sympathy (Read To Know)

When Tulsi asked Karan why he never called her Mihir admitted he had kept the plan a secret, having convinced Karan to return home. The emotional reunion left the Virani family overjoyed. Watch Kyunki 2 daily at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and streaming on JioHotstar, the latest episode brings a mix of romance, misunderstandings and household conflict.

