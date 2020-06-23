The first part of the fifth season of Lucifer, starring Tom Ellis, will debut on August 21, Netflix has announced. The streamer shared the update on its official NXOnNetflix Twitter page on Monday in a video comprising Ellis' devilish, sparkling moments as the Lord of Hell from the past chapters. Lucifer: Season 5 Release Date, Plot, Cast and the Fate of Season 6 of Tom Ellis' Netflix Show Revealed.

"We know you can't wait for 'Lucifer' season five, so here's a devilish 66.6 second to keep you sinful until Season Five pt 1 drops on August 21st," the tweet read. The news of the premiere date comes almost a month after it was reported that Ellis has closed a deal to return as the title character for a sixth season.

Netflix was previously in talks with series producer Warner Bros TV about another instalment of the DC comic book drama ahead of the fifth season, which had been billed as a final instalment after the streaming giant rescued the supernatural series from Fox, where it was cancelled after three seasons. Netflix Cancels Messiah After Season One.

Check Out the Tweet Announcing Lucifer Date:

and now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on @netflix 😈 pic.twitter.com/ooSoH0f6jX — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 22, 2020

Executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also closed new deals for another season. In the show, Lucifer, the fallen angel who is living it large on earth, decides to help detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) from the Los Angeles Police Department in catching criminals. The fourth season of the show ended with Lucifer back on the throne of Hell. Lucifer also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, DB Woodside, and Rachael Harris.