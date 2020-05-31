Maniesh Paul Says He Doesn’t Believe in the Word ‘Typecast’, Here's Why

Maniesh Paul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul says he doesn't believe in the word typecast and that he gives his best to whatever comes to him. Maniesh opened up when asked if he fears becoming typecast as a funny guy. "I don't believe in the word typecast, whoever wants to typecast can feel free. Maniesh Paul Considers Himself as a Greedy Artist, Says ‘Can’t Choose Between Hosting TV and Doing Films’

We are in a democracy, but I do whatever I feel like. So, hosting is there, now this film ('What If') is there. I did a film called 'Black Briefcase', a complete thriller. I did a film called 'Mickey Virus' it was a comic thriller," Maniesh told IANS.Maniesh Paul: ‘As an Actor, I Don’t Make Efforts to Break the Image’

He added: "This film 'What If' is a thriller. So, different genres, different game. I just give my best to whatever comes to me." Maniesh, who is known for his wit and humour on screen, was recently seen in "What If", a short film shot on a phone. The film is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh himself.