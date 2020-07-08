Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is set to start shooting for the eighth season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" from July 10. Maniesh says he is looking forward to getting back to work after almost 100 days. "I am immensely excited to resume the shoot after 100 days of staying indoors and I'm looking forward to shoot a fun-filled episode after such a long time," Maniesh said. Maniesh Paul Is Back As Host With the Second Season of ‘Kya Bolti Public’

Keeping in mind the coronavirus guideline, Maniesh said that social distancing will be maintained on the sets. "Keeping in mind the current scenario we are going to maintain social distancing on the sets too and take all the required precautions as we resume shooting." Maniesh Paul: ‘I Aspire to Do a Lot More Films, Meaningful Work That People Enjoy’

Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya and singer Javed Ali are set to join Alka Yagnik as judges in the eighth season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs". Himesh and Javed are stepping in for singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were part of the show before the lockdown, but have opted out owing to prior commitments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).