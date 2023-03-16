There are certain specialities in Mumbai and one of them is Dabbawalas - and chef Prateek Sadhu felt fortunate to prepare special Maharashtrian thali for them on the cooking-based reality show MasterChef India. As he appeared as a guest on the show, he spoke about the challenge where the contestants have to prepare food for these Mumbai dabbawalas and serve food to those who provide tiffin services to many homes in Mumbai. MasterChef India 7 Winner: Leaked Picture Hints Nayanjyoti Saikia Lifts the Trophy of the Reality Show.

He said: "Today's episode for me personally was extremely emotional because we could feed the people who are the heartbeat of Mumbai. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to feed them right through food and I feel all six contestants were brilliant." Telling about being part of the challenge, he said: "The approach was brilliant, and the food was amazing, definitely, as it's a competition there were few criteria for judging, but overall it was a wonderful experience and it's always great to hang out with Chef Garima, Chef Ranveer, and Chef Vikas. Thus, I had a wonderful time at MasterChef India."

During the challenge, Maharashtrian home chef or contestant Suvarna Bagul along with her team members prepared a special Maharashtrian thali. She said that the entire challenge was special because she was made the captain of her team. "This challenge is extremely special for me as I have become a captain for the very first time in the 'MasterChef Kitchen' and was able to serve the heartbeat of Mumbai, the Dabbawalla dadas. Honestly, the moment they walked inside the kitchen my heart was filled knowing the fact that today I can cook and serve them. It feels like a great honour to serve them," she added. MasterChef India airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

