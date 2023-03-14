As the cooking-based reality show, MasterChef India is heading toward its finale on March 31, some photos from the set have leaked which suggest that Assam's Nayanjyoti Saikia will be the winner of this season. Saikia's photo wearing the MasterChef coat and carrying the trophy along with the crew members has been uploaded on the show's fan page. MasterChef India: An Egg Made Aruna Vijay Give Up Immunity Pin; Contestant Tweets She is 'Proud Jain' and Can't Compromise on Her Principles.

The caption reads: "NAYANJYOTI lifts the #masterchefindia 7 Trophy... Finally, the Ending was good. Congratulations to you nahhh Boy." However, the makers have not made any official announcement about it. After the post, many of the social media users congratulated the 26-year-old self-taught cook. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, "Really happy for him as he is the only deserving contestant with 'good heart' and 'great cooking! A person who learnt everything watching youtube & winning a title is amazing".

Check Out Nayanjyoti Saikia's Viral Pic:

Saikia was found by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and he only persuaded him to continue his passion for cooking despite his father's unwillingness to the profession. MasterChef India, judged by Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

