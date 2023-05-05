Mumbai, May 5: Westminster Abbey is all decked up and ready for one of the most iconic events of the year 2023. King Charles, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as ruler of the United Kingdom and 14 other nations in September, will be crowned on Saturday, May 6. King Charles III Coronation ceremony on May 6 is going to be a star-studded event, and it will be graced by the presence of a few Indians who have been invited for the grand event. From Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Mumbai Dabbawalas and Sonam Kapoor, look at people from India who will attend the King Charles III Coronation on May 6.

Buckingham Palace said royalty, world leaders and a number of Indian community workers associated with the monarch’s charity initiatives over the years as Prince of Wales, have been invited to the ceremony. More than 2,200 people, including royal family members, have been invited for the three-day festivities. King Charles III Coronation: Three Crowns, Two Carriages and Shorter Procession Route to Westminster Abbey for British Monarch on May 6.

Indians Who Will Attend Ceremony:

Jagdeep Dhankhar

President Droupadi Murmu will give King Charles III Coronation a miss during the weekend. However, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent the Indian government and attend the coronation in the UK. Dhankhar will be visiting the UK on May 5 and 6 to attend the coronation of King Charles III. King Charles III Coronation: Crowning Ceremony of British Monarch Shines Spotlight on Monarchies.

Mumbai Dabbawalas

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a close relationship with the British royal family since Prince Charles visited India. It is believed that the Mumbai Dabbawalas will participate in the coronation ceremony. The dabbawalas were seen buying Puneri Pagadi and Shawl of the Warkari community as a gift for the King.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor will bring stars to the grandest event of the year this weekend. She will join the likes of Hollywood star Tom Cruise, adventurer Bear Grylls, cartoon character Winnie the Pooh and singer Tom Jones, among others. Kapoor will be a part of a series of pre-recorded video tapes where she will reveal one of the "little-known facts about the new king" at the coronation, the entertainment website Variety reported.

Sourabh Phadke

A Pune-born architect will be seated on the chair in Westminster Abbey during the coronation this weekend. Sourabh Phadke has been invited to the coronation of King Charles III. The 38-year-old was chosen for his association and great success through the causes supported by the Prince's Foundation, the charity founded by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales.

Gulfsha

Gulfsha, a 33-year-old resident from Delhi’s Kadampuri locality, is among the few Indians invited to King Charles III’s coronation. The youngster was awarded the Prince’s Trust Global Award at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi in January 2023, where she went to accept the honour with her mother.

The high-profile event will be attended by the British Royal family, the Queen Consort's family and friends, Foreign royals, British MPs and Peers, world leaders and foreign heads of state, members of the public, Actors, Actresses, and celebrities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).