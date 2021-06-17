Masters of the Universe: From He-Man to Skeletor Here Is a Rundown of All the Main Characters (Photo Credit: Netflix)

He-Man and the Gang are all set to make a huge comeback this July with Netflix's Masters of The Universe: Revelation, developed by Kevin Smith and Powerhouse Animation Studios of Castlevania fame. Masters of The Universe has Chris Wood voicing He-Man/Prince Adam and the legendary Mark Hamill voicing his arch-nemesis Skeletor. The series is a sequel to the 1983 filmation series He-Man and the Masters of The Universe as it is set right after the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor and tells the tale of Teela, a former Castle Grayskull captain who sets out on a journey to find the missing Sword of Power to prevent the end of the universe. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Teaser Out! Kevin Smith Brings the Iconic ’80s Gang of He-Man, Skeletor and Others to Netflix (Watch Video).

For anyone who played with the toys or has watched the original series, it has to be an exciting time for them as the trailer is the most 80’s thing ever. You can check out the trailer for Masters of The Universe: Revelation below.

With the release of Masters of the Universe: Revelations upon us, we thought it would be a good time to give a rundown of who the legendary characters in this universe actually are, so here are the seven most important characters from Mattel’s famous toyline. Noah Centineo Starrer He-Man Movie Masters of the Universe to Release on March 5, 2021.

He-Man/Prince Adam

He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Masters of The Universe is defined by this one character, He-Man. He is the leading man of the universe as he is defined by the extreme masculinity of the 80’s. He has super strength and his alter ego is that of Prince Adam. Once Prince Adam, who possesses the Power Sword, say “I have the power of Grayskull!” he turns into He-Man. He-Man's main goal is to defend the realm of Eternia and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from his arch-nemesis Skeletor and his evil forces. Chris Wood is voicing the character in the Kevin Smith series.

Teela

Teela in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Teela is the Captain of The Royal Guard of the palace of Eternos and responsible for training Prince Adam while being unaware of his identity as He-Man. Teela often assists He-Man in his battles and is going to be one of the major characters in Masters of The Universe: Revelations. Sarah Michelle Gellar is voicing the character in the Kevin Smith series.

Cringer/Battle Cat

Battle Cat in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Cringer is the cat of Prince Adam and is of green colour with yellow striped scars on his forehead. As Adam transforms into He-Man, the Power Sword transforms the usually scaredy Cringer into the ferocious Battle Cat who serves as a mount for He-Man. Stephen Root is voicing the character in the Kevin Smith series.

Orko

Orko in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Orko wasn’t originally part of the toyline but was later introduced in the show as a comic relief by its writers. He is of the Trollan race who are from the world of Trolla from another dimension. Orko is blessed with magic powers and appears to be a blue skinned humanoid who wears red robes and red hats to conceal his face. Griffin Newman is voicing the character in the Kevin Smith series.

Man-At-Arms/Duncan

Man-At-Arms in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

He-Man’s closest ally and the adopted father of Teela, Man-At-Arms is the inventor of most of the weaponry and vehicles used by the Heroic Warriors. Since Man-At-Arms is just a title, his real name is that of Duncan who is the latest in the family of great warriors and inventors. Liam Cunningham is voicing the character in the Kevin Smith series.

Sorceress of Castle Grayskull

Sorceress of Castle Grayskull in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

The power Sorceress of Castle Grayskull is also known as Teela Na. The mother to Teela, she is guardian of the Secrets of Castle Grayskull, and can transform herself into a falcon. She is stronger within the confines of the fort. Susan Eisenberg is voicing the character in the Kevin Smith series.

Skeletor

Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation

The main antagonist of Masters of The Universe, he is the arch nemesis of his nephew He-Man/Prince Adam. He is depicted as a blue skinned humanoid who wears a purple hood over his barebone skull. Skeletor’s main goal is to gain the powers of Castle Grayskull and rule the universe. Mark Hamill is voicing the character in the Kevin Smith series.

Masters of The Universe: Revelation is scheduled to stream on Netflix on July 23, 2021.

