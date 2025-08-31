Bigg Boss 19 kicked off on a grand note on August 24, and the popular reality show is already keeping viewers glued to their screens with its fiery clashes, twists, and drama. The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of this season aired on Saturday (August 30), and host Salman Khan gave the housemates a reality check on how their game is appearing to the outsiders. He showered praise on certain contestants and also issued some guidelines to others on how they can improve and present themselves better. During the episode, Salman also scolded stand-up comedian Parnit More for his past jokes about the Bollywood superstar outside the house. ‘Salman Khan Logon Ke Career…’: ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant Pranit More’s Old Stand-Up Jokes About Bollywood Superstar’s Driving and Farmhouse Resurfaces After ‘BB19’ Premiere – WATCH.

Salman Khan Addresses Pranit More’s Jokes About Him

During the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 19, host Salman Khan confronted Pranit More about the jokes he had made about him in his stand-up gigs earlier. Salman said, "Pranit, mujhe pata hai ki aapne mere baare mein kya kya bola hai, jo ki sahi nahi hai. Jo jokes aapne mere upar maare hain, agar aap meri jagah hote aur main aapke jagah andar hota, to aap kaise react karte?" (Pranit, I know what you’ve said about me, which isn’t right. The jokes you made about me, if we swapped our roles, how would you react?)

He continued, "Par aap ko logon ko haswana tha, mere naam use karke, aapne wo kiya. I just don't think you should go beneath-the-belt." Salman added that if Pranit can earn using his name in any way, he's happy for him.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Pranit More Called Out for His Obsession With Tanya Mittal

While contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Natalia Janoszek received praise from Salman Khan for their gameplay, a few had a tough time listening to criticism from the host, including Tanya Mittal and Pranit More. Although the entire Weekend Ka Vaar episode revolved around Tanya, when Salman spoke with Pranit, he pointed out that the stand-up comedian's whole game revolved around Mittal.

He asked Pranit if he had realised that his world revolves around Tanya in the house, and no one else really matters to him. Salman said that Pranit cracks jokes only in front of her, not others like Gaurav, Zeisha, or Amaal, maybe because he is scared of them. He also pointed out that despite all this, Pranit went on to nominate her. Bigg Boss 19: 1st ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ With Salman Khan Airs Tonight; 7 Contestants Face Elimination.

‘Baaghi 4’ Star Cast Visits ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought Baaghi 4 cast Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu as surprise guests. The trio came to the Salman Khan-hosted show to promote their upcoming film. Salman mentioned how his dear friend Tiger and now model Harnaaz Sandhu make her Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4. He also said that Sonam Bajwa was a part of Housefull 5, which was also made under Nadiadwala Grandson banner. Baaghi 4 is set to release on September 5, 2025.

