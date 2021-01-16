It was in March 2020 when COVID-19 started creating ruckus in India and seems like the pandemic is in no mood to subside anytime soon. As the latest we hear is that Television star Mohit Malik has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram and shared a long message revealing that he has been infected by the deadly bug. In his post, he mentioned how after getting a fever, he got himself tested and the result was positive. He also added that his wife Addite Malik, who is preggers is 'fortunately safe'. Mohit Malik On Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Going Off Air: 'I Am Still Coming To Terms With This News'.

The lovebirds have isolated themselves and Mohit has quarantined himself. Malik also expressed that if need be, the ones who have come in contact with him in the last few days should also get their tests done, if they sense any symptoms. "As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer-thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur," the starting line of his Instagram post read. EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik on Lockdown Ki Lovestory - 'My Character Dhruv Is Going To Be More Of A Personal Journey For Me While Portraying Him'.

Check It Out:

Well, all we wish is a speedy recovery of the actor. Meanwhile, it was in the previous year, when Mohit had announced that he and Addite were expecting their first child together. For the one's unaware, Malik is a popular face from TV and is known to play leads in Lockdown Ki Love Story, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Doli Armaano Ki.

In the past, many small screen stars have been diagnosed with the virus. Parth Samthaan, Himani Shivpuri, Mohena Kumar, Shrenu Parikh, Additi Gupta, Satish Shah, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Purab Kohli and Sara Khan are few names who were tested coronavirus positive and are fine now. Stay tuned!

