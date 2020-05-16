MTV Announces The Return of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan: Here's The Telecast Schedule For The Parth Samthaan - Niti Taylor Romance Drama (Watch Video)

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan is one show that the masses loved and immensely missed when it went off air. The show that made the actors, youth sensations overnight, aired for three seasons with the makers giving their audience a happy ever after love story. While Manik played the college rockstar, Nandini played the simpleton for this Vikas Gupta's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Even though Manik and Nandini, who are monikered 'MaNan' by their fans, hated each other at the beginning of the show, they ended up falling in love of epic proportions. Vikas Gupta Birthday Special: From Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan to Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Bigg Boss Mastermind's Shows That Impacted Youth Like Never Before.

And while they played the very much in love pair on-screen, things were not rosy between Parth and Niti while filming for the show. The two famously did not get along with things going from bad to worse between them off-screen. However, the actors remained extremely professional and did not let their personal animosity reflect on-screen even once. But come the third season, the pair let bygones be bygones and today they are good friends. Parth Samthaan - Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Returns to MTV, Manik and Nandini Announce the Good News in an Instagram Live.

And here's some official good news for fans of the show. In the time when a lot of other shows have been returning for a re-air, the makers have decided to bring back Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan on MTV. The show was earlier said to be returning to television but the plan was postponed. Niti Taylor: ‘Parikshit and I Were Very Good Friends Back In School’.

Here's When and Where You Can Watch Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan:

The show will go on-air again on MTV from May 23, 2020 and will air every day at 5:30 pm.

CheckOut MTV's Announcement Below:

In times of the on-going lockdown, a lot of shows have returned to television for a repeat run. And while it has been Doordarshan domination on the TRP charts with Uttara Ramayan, Shri Krishna and Mahabharat on the top, a host of other shows have made it back to television.