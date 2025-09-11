Prime Video has finally unveiled the official trailer for Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the highly anticipated Spanish Original film that marks the epic conclusion to Mercedes Ron’s blockbuster Culpable trilogy. The film is set to premiere on October 16, 2025 exclusively on Prime Video, streaming in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Release Date: Makers Share First Look Poster; Spanish Original Film To Stream on Prime Video From October 16 (See Post)

‘Culpa Mia’ and ‘Culpa Tuya’ Set Records Ahead of ‘Culpa Nuestra’

The trilogy has already achieved record-breaking success with its earlier films. Culpa Mia stormed into the global top 10 across 190 countries, while Culpa Tuya became Prime Video’s most-watched international Original film at launch. Now, with Culpa Nuestra, fans finally get to witness the fate of Noah and Nick’s turbulent love story.

‘Culpa Nuestra’ Trailer Hints at Emotional Noah-Nick Reunion

The trailer teases an emotional and dramatic finale. Set against the backdrop of Jenna and Lion’s wedding, Noah and Nick come face-to-face again after their painful breakup. Nick, now the heir to his grandfather’s business empire, struggles with his inability to forgive Noah. Meanwhile, Noah is determined to move forward as she builds her career. Despite the emotional distance, their undeniable chemistry lingers. The question remains will this final race end in heartbreak, or will love conquer resentment once and for all? ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Teaser: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Rekindle Their Sexual Tension in Final Chapter of Steamy Romance Trilogy (Watch Video)

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Return With Full Cast

In Culpa Nuestra, Nicole Wallace (Skam Espana, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Manana es hoy, Hit) reprise their much-loved roles as Noah and Nick, delivering one last performance for fans who have followed their journey from the beginning. The film also reunites the ensemble cast including Marta Hazas, Ivan Sanchez, Victor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Alex Bejar, Javier Morgade and Felipe Londono. A fresh face joins the saga as Money Heist actor Fran Morcillo steps into the role of Simon.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Culpa Nuestra’:

'Culpa Nuestra' Promises an Emotional Finale on Prime Video

Directed by Domingo Gonzalez, who also co-wrote the script with Sofía Cuenca, the film is produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) with renowned filmmakers Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers. With sweeping emotions, lingering heartbreak, and a love story that has captivated audiences worldwide, Culpa Nuestra promises to be a dramatic and satisfying conclusion to a saga that has become a global phenomenon. Audiences won’t have to wait long the final chapter premieres on October 16, 2025 only on Prime Video.

